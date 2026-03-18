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Bomb Threat Disrupts Gujarat Assembly Budget Session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 10:01 IST

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A bomb threat emailed to the Gujarat Assembly complex disrupted the budget session, prompting an evacuation and police investigation.

Key Points

  • The Gujarat Assembly complex received a bomb threat via email during the ongoing budget session.
  • Staff and MLAs were evacuated from the premises following the bomb threat.
  • Police initiated a search operation for explosives within the assembly complex.
  • As of now, nothing suspicious has been found during the search.

The Gujarat assembly complex received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, just minutes before the House proceedings were scheduled to begin during the ongoing budget session, officials said.

The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises, Deputy Superintendent of Police Piyush Vanda said.

 

While the House was supposed to start at 9 am as part of the ongoing budget session, the officials got to know about the threat at 8.45 am, he said.

"Upon learning about the bomb threat, which was received via an email, local police reached the premises and started the search operation for explosives," Vanda said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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