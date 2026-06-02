Grenade Attack At Punjab Hospital Solved Within Hours

A swift police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect linked to a foreign handler after a grenade attack at a Gurdaspur hospital in Punjab, raising concerns about security and prompting calls for a thorough probe.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A grenade attack occurred at a private hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab, causing damage to the emergency ward.

Police arrested a suspect within hours of the attack, indicating swift action and response.

The suspect is believed to have links to a foreign-based handler, suggesting a potential international connection.

An investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the entire network involved in the hospital attack.

The incident has raised concerns about security and law and order in Punjab, prompting calls for a thorough probe.

A grenade attack was carried out at a private hospital in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, shattering windowpanes and glass door of the emergency ward, police said.

Within hours of the attack, the police arrested a suspect with links to a foreign-based handler, they said.

Swift Arrest in Punjab Hospital Attack

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said, "Gurdaspur Police and the Counter Intelligence Wing jointly solve the grenade attack case at Kalanaur, Gurdaspur within six hours of the incident."

Acting swiftly on technical and human intelligence inputs, the main perpetrator responsible for the attack has been apprehended, Yadav added.

Investigation and Security Concerns

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya said Kalanaur police station received information about a loud sound at Multani Hospital, located near the bus stand in Kalanaur area, around 2.30 pm. No one was hurt in the incident.

The DGP said preliminary investigation reveals the involvement of a foreign-based handler.

Further investigation is underway, and both forward and backward linkages are being thoroughly examined to identify and dismantle the entire network behind the attack, he said.

According to the police, police founds shattered glass during inspection of the spot and forensic teams were deployed.

In a CCTV footage, a suspicious man could be seen standing near the hospital.

Local shopkeepers claimed that they heard the loud sound from a considerable distance.

Political Reaction to Gurdaspur Incident

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the news of an "explosion" in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Kalanaur is extremely worrying and serious and demanded a probe into the matter.

"According to the information received so far, this was a grenade attack; if this information is correct, then it is not just a matter of negligence in security, but also raises a big question on the security of sensitive places related to people's lives," he said.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is already a matter of concern. Now, the incidents of targeting important places like hospitals raise even more serious worries. We demand an impartial and thorough investigation into this matter so that the truth can come before the people and culprits are severely punished, the former deputy chief minister said.