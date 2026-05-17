Three Arrested In Punjab Grenade Attack Case

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Gurdaspur, Punjab, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat security threats in the region.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The arrests were made by Gurdaspur police in coordination with the Counter Intelligence wing, following an extensive investigation.

A hand grenade was recovered from one of the accused during the investigation.

The accused were allegedly acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler.

Charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been added to the case.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a grenade-hurling incident in Punjab's Gurdaspur last month, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made by Gurdaspur police in coordination with the Counter Intelligence wing. Police also recovered a hand grenade from one of the accused.

Accused Identified in Gurdaspur Grenade Case

The arrested accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Billa of Jalandhar, Karanjit Singh alias Karan and Satnam Singh of Amritsar, police said.

According to police, two unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade outside a shop near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. However, it did not explode as the grenade's pin remained intact.

Investigation Reveals Foreign Links

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade near the shop were identified following an extensive probe.

During the investigation, another hand grenade was recovered from the residence of Amarjit, he said.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received the two hand grenades from the handler.

Police Efforts and Further Investigation

Sharing operational details, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya said that acting swiftly after the incident, multiple teams were constituted to work on the case.

With the help of CCTV footage, human intelligence, technical analysis and intensive search, the three accused were arrested, he said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, including foreign handlers and local support networks. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, Aditya said.

A case was initially registered under the Explosive Substances Act at the City Gurdaspur police station. Charges under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been added, police said.