Three Arrested In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Case

Three individuals have been arrested in Gurdaspur, Punjab, following a grenade attack, with police investigations revealing links to a foreign-based handler and prompting charges under UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a grenade-hurling incident in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The arrests were a joint effort by Gurdaspur Police and the Counter Intelligence wing.

A hand grenade was recovered from one of the accused during the investigation.

The accused were allegedly acting on instructions from a foreign-based handler.

An FIR has been registered under UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a grenade-hurling incident in Punjab's Gurdaspur last month, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made by Gurdaspur police in coordination with the Counter Intelligence wing. Police also recovered a hand grenade from one of the accused.

Gurdaspur Grenade Incident Details

Two unidentified youths hurled a hand grenade outside a shop near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. However, it did not explode as the grenade's pin remained intact, police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Punjab solves the grenade case involving a hand grenade recovered on 27.04.2026 near Geeta Bhawan Road, #Gurdaspur, and arrests three accused," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigation and Foreign Links

Acting swiftly on technical inputs, CCTV footage and human intelligence, police identified the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade. During the investigation, another hand grenade was recovered from the residence of one of the accused, the DGP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received two hand grenades from the handler, Yadav said.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

An FIR has been registered at the City police station in Gurdaspur under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act in the matter, he said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, including foreign handlers and local support networks, he said.