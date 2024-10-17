News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats

Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2024 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list, a senior official said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Orna/Pixabay.com

In four days, more than 20 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats, including international flights, and some of them were diverted.

Most of the threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

 

Against this backdrop, the ministry is looking at amending existing rules, including those related to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in order to ensure stringent punishments are in place for the culprits, the official in the know said.

Placing individuals making hoax bomb threats in the airlines' no-fly list is one of the proposals being looked at, the official said.

The official also said legal opinions are being gathered with respect to making the changes in the rules.

The provisions being followed in foreign countries to deal with hoax bomb threats are also being examined by the ministry.

Further, the official said that if necessary, legislative amendments will be explored for having a strong deterrent to prevent people from making hoax bomb threats to airlines.

Currently, there are strict norms against unruly passenger behaviour onboard flights but there are no specific provisions under the aviation regulations to deal with instances where a bomb threat has come from outside sources such as social media.

At present, the actions against hoax bomb threat incidents are taken by the police under criminal laws.

The official also said that discussions are going on with home and law ministries while inputs are being gathered from airlines.

"We want rules that can act as a deterrent," the official said.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all cases of bomb threats against airlines and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

He also condemned any attempt to compromise the safety, security and operational integrity of the aviation sector.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats
NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats
Canadian air force ferries stranded Air India flyers
Canadian air force ferries stranded Air India flyers
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You
Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Vistara, IndiGo international flights get bomb threat

Vistara, IndiGo international flights get bomb threat

Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute

Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances