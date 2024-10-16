News
Home  » News » Bomb threats on flights: Aviation secy gives update

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 16, 2024 19:16 IST
The issue of multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines, which have disrupted many Indian flights, came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that accused are being identified and action taken.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators have gathered some information and are taking action.

They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added.

 

He, however, cited the sensitivity of information due to the ongoing probe into the matter to decline to share more details, sources said.

They said Jha raised the issue of the number of hoax threat calls that airlines have received in the past couple of days, leading to diversion of flights, including one bound for Chicago.

On Wednesday, two more airliners received bomb threats.

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" and it landed safely, the airline said.

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The sources in the know said the flight QP1335 landed safely at the Delhi airport. An emergency was declared at the airport for the aircraft after the bomb threat.

The aircraft has been positioned at an isolation bay, and all necessary procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, according to Delhi Police.

In the past two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some heading for foreign destinations, have received bomb threats, and nothing suspicious was found in the planes. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
