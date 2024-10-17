News
Bomb threat on Vistara flight, makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Bomb threat on Vistara flight, makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 11:57 IST
A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.

The flight landed safely at 7.45 am.

 

There were 134 passengers and 13 crew on board the aircraft, as per sources.

"Vistara Frankfurt flight, which had departed for Mumbai from Frankfurt on Wednesday at 8.20 pm (local time) made an emergency landing at around 7.45 am on Thursday," a source said.

Vistara, in a statement, said that its Frankfurt-Mumbai flight received a security alert but landed safely.

"The Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on October 16, 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media," the airline said.

As per the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed, it said, adding the aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

"It was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," Vistara said in the statement.

Source: PTI
 
Print this article
