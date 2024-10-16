News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Canadian air force ferries stranded Air India flyers

Canadian air force ferries stranded Air India flyers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 16, 2024 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Canadian Air Force aircraft is ferrying 191 stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago, more than 18 hours after the flight was diverted to the airport due to a bomb threat.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The flight had 211 people, including 20 crew members.

In a statement on Wednesday, Air India said passengers of flight AI127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15, are on their way to their destination -- Chicago.

 

'Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC,' the airline said.

The UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) of 03:54 hours was around 11.54 pm local time in Iqaluit on Tuesday.

The flight had landed at Iqaluit airport at around 05:21 am local time.

Air India also thanked the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and the airline during this unexpected disruption.

On Tuesday, Air India's Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft enroute to Chicago from Delhi was diverted to the Canadian airport following a bomb threat.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had said that the flight made an emergency landing at Iqaluit, Nunavut, and all 211 people including the crew disembarked the aircraft.

Meanwhile, in the past two day, at least 10 Indian flights have received bomb threats and after security checks, nothing suspicious was found in the respective planes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bomb threats to flights: Teen, his father summoned
Bomb threats to flights: Teen, his father summoned
Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane
Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
Siddique's killers watched YouTube to learn shooting
Siddique's killers watched YouTube to learn shooting
Gabba loses its Ashes opener status after 40 years
Gabba loses its Ashes opener status after 40 years
'We Are Lucky To Have Modi'
'We Are Lucky To Have Modi'
3 killed in blaze at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex
3 killed in blaze at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare

SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare

Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight

Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances