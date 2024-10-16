News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Amid bomb threats, NSG to deploy more 'Sky Marshals' in flights

Amid bomb threats, NSG to deploy more 'Sky Marshals' in flights

Source: PTI
October 16, 2024 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Security Guard will deploy an enhanced number of 'Sky Marshals' or covert armed commandos on-board Indian airliners flying to sensitive routes as part of an enhanced civil aviation security protocol, official sources said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sources said the commandos drawn from the 'Black Cat' commandos 52 Special Action Group (SAG) have been drafted to be deployed in certain national and international routes as part of a reviewed counter-hijack policy.

The National Security Guard (NSG) 'Sky Marshals' are being trebled from currently about 40 to more than 110, the sources told PTI.

The NSG is a federal counter-terrorist commando force that was raised in 1984 to undertake specific operations to neutralise terror and hijack threats.

 

Its 52 SAG, drawn from Army personnel, is trained to undertake counter-hijack operations, make tactical breach and intervention in the aircraft in case of hijack or sabotage-like incidents.

NSG 'Sky Marshals' travel alone or in pairs on-board Indian airlines aircraft like normal passengers but they have a concealed weapon and some specialised gadgets to combat hijackers and rescue passengers in case such an incident takes place.

Traditionally, the 'Sky Marshals' have been deployed on flights that go towards the western side of the country. Over the last decade, officials said, these commandos are being deployed across various sectors including some international routes.

The identity of the 'Sky Marshals' is kept secret and only the pilot in command (PIC) of a flight knows the commandos.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
7 flights get bomb threats, 19 hoax calls over 3 days
7 flights get bomb threats, 19 hoax calls over 3 days
Bomb threats to flights: Teen, his father summoned
Bomb threats to flights: Teen, his father summoned
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
Kerala ADM's suicide sparks political turmoil
Kerala ADM's suicide sparks political turmoil
Kohli pens heartfelt letter as AB enters Hall of Fame
Kohli pens heartfelt letter as AB enters Hall of Fame
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Minor held in Mumbai over bomb threats: Aviation min

Minor held in Mumbai over bomb threats: Aviation min

3 international flights from Mumbai get bomb threats

3 international flights from Mumbai get bomb threats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances