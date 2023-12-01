Good To Be Home Before War Resumes

Many hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 and Palestinians in Israeli prisons were released during the hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel during the temporary truce that ended on Wednesday night.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A Palestinian prisoner hugs his mother after being released in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages who were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over by Hamas militants to the International Red Cross in an unknown location in Gaza. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Hamas members look on as abducted hostages are handed over to the International Red Cross. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Hamas militants celebrate after handing over hostages to the International Red Cross. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages are handed over by Hamas militants to the International Red Cross. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying released hostages arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv district, Israel. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: The first batch of Thai nationals who were released by Hamas arrive home at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport after being held for nearly two months in Gaza. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

IMAGE: The ruins of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians bake bread near the ruins of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israel aircraft leave trails near the ruins of houses destroyed in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Haim Peretz, 60, points to rocket damage at his house in Sderot, Israel.after a strike by Hamas, as he estimates the damage and time required for repairs. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians shop in an open-air market in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza near the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters



IMAGE: Israeli officials work at the scene of Thursday's violent incident in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

A mourner kisses the body of 21-year old Palestinian Fadi Badran who was killed in clashes with Israeli troops during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Yosri Aljamal/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier reloads the machine gun of the tank Merkava, near Gaza, in south Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

