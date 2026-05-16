Suspected Gogi Gang Shooter Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a suspected shooter linked to the notorious Jitender Gogi gang, seizing a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges in a major crackdown on organised crime.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest a suspected shooter linked to the Jitender Gogi gang in Alipur.

The accused, Sonu alias Sachin Chaudhary, was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from Sonu.

Sonu was allegedly working for the Gogi gang and was in contact with a US-based gangster associate.

The recovered weapon is suspected to have been used in a Karawal Nagar firing incident.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a suspected shooter linked to the jailed gangster Jitender Gogi gang from outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Saturday.

Arrest and Weapon Recovery

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from the accused Sonu alias Sachin Chaudhary (24), a Panipat, Haryana resident, who was allegedly working for the Gogi gang, and was arrested on Thursday.

Accused Wanted in Attempted Murder Case

According to police, Sonu was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Karawal Nagar police station in northeast Delhi and had been declared a proclaimed person by a Delhi court in April this year.

"Sonu, along with his associates, had allegedly opened fire on a practising lawyer in Jagdamba Colony in Johripur on October 16, 2025. Three of his associates involved in the case had already been arrested earlier," a senior police officer said.

Weapon Used in Previous Firing Incident

Police said the recovered weapon is suspected to have been used in the Karawal Nagar firing incident.

Links to US-Based Gangster

Sonu was also declared a proclaimed offender in a rioting and assault case registered at Israna police station in Panipat, Haryana, and he was also wanted in a dacoity case in Panipat, police said.

"Sonu came in contact with US-based gangster associate Sandeep Dahiya through encrypted social media applications in 2021 and later became associated with the Gogi gang. The attack on the lawyer was carried out on the instructions of Dahiya over personal enmity involving one of the co-accused," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.