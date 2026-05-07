Delhi Police Nab Criminal Planning Revenge Killing

Delhi Police have arrested a criminal in Ashok Vihar, allegedly plotting a revenge murder, and recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Key Points A criminal with a history of 39 cases was arrested in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

The accused was allegedly planning a revenge murder related to an attack on his sister.

Delhi Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and 16 live cartridges from the accused.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off about the accused carrying an illegal firearm.

An externed criminal, allegedly planning a revenge murder, was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol and 16 live cartridges from northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

Accused Has Extensive Criminal History

The accused, Ajeet alias Shivam (25), is a listed bad character of Ashok Vihar police station and has been previously involved in 39 criminal cases related to robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act violations, they said.

Police Received Tip-Off About Illegal Firearm

The police said a tip-off was received on Wednesday that the accused was roaming in the Wazirpur Industrial Area carrying an illegal firearm to commit a crime.

Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap and apprehended him, recovering a semi-automatic pistol and 16 live cartridges from his possession, a senior police officer said.

Revenge Motive Revealed During Interrogation

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he was planning to eliminate a man who had secured anticipatory bail in a 2025 attempt-to-murder case involving an attack on his sister, police added.