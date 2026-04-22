Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Speaker Over Saint Remarks

Goa Police are searching for right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar after his remarks against St Francis Xavier sparked outrage and led to the arrest of his brother.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Goa Police issue Look Out Circular for Gautam Khattar over remarks against St Francis Xavier.

Khattar's brother, Madhav Khattar, arrested as co-accused for preparing the controversial speech.

Remarks sparked widespread protests and condemnation from political leaders and religious organisations.

Police investigation reveals Madhav Khattar coordinated logistics and circulated the video of the speech.

Complaints filed against Gautam Khattar in multiple locations across Goa for hurting religious sentiments.

The Goa Police investigating the alleged objectionable remarks made by right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar against St Francis Xavier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him on Wednesday and arrested his brother in Uttarakhand, officials said.

A team of the Goa Police's Crime Branch arrested Madhav Khattar from Haridwar and named him as a co-accused after it was found that he had prepared the speech delivered by his brother at the event held four days ago.

Police Issue Lookout Notice for Khattar

A day earlier, the police visited Gautam Khattar's residence in Dehradun, but he was not found there. The police issued a summons to him, asking him to appear before the investigation officer, but he has not responded, a senior official said.

"The crime branch has now issued an LOC against main accused Gautam Khattar and alerted the Bureau of Immigration to prevent him from leaving the country. Police teams are camping in different cities across the country to trace him," he said.

Gautam Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, kicked up a row with his remarks at an event on April 18 in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar.

A viral video of his remarks against Goa's patron saint sparked protests in various parts of the coastal state, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders, the Goa Church, and others.

Investigation and Arrest of Co-Accused

The Vasco police have registered an FIR against Khattar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and trying to create communal discord through his speech against St Francis Xavier, whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa.

The crime branch formally took over the investigation into the case from the Vasco police on Wednesday.

"Gautam Khattar's brother Madhav Khattar was apprehended in Haridwar after police teams kept surveillance and tracked his movements. He has been placed under arrest and is being brought to Goa for further investigation," the police official said.

According to the police, Madhav Khattar had accompanied his brother Gautam to the event in Vasco where the alleged objectionable remarks were made. During the probe, it has come on record that the video of the speech was recorded by Madhav and was later circulated on social media platforms by him.

Details of the Event and Coordination

Investigators said the organisers of the event were questioned by the crime branch, during which it emerged that they were in touch with Madhav Khattar for coordination and logistical arrangements related to Gautam Khattar's visit.

Madhav had reportedly agreed to Gautam's participation in the event on conditions including flight tickets, accommodation and a payment of Rs 51,000, they said.

It was also found during the probe that the speech delivered by Gautam at the event was allegedly prepared by Madhav, officials said, adding that he has been made a co-accused in the case.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Tuesday evening that police have launched an extensive search for Gautam Khattar and that he would be arrested within two days.

Community Response and Demands for Action

Complaints have been filed against Khattar at more than a dozen places in the state, including Vasco, Old Goa, Panaji, Margao and Anjuna, officials have said.

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman has also condemned the "hateful and malicious" remarks, which it said were aimed at maligning the legacy of St Francis Xavier, popularly known as "Goencho Saib".

The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats (AAGMJ) on Wednesday joined the chorus seeking strong action against Khattar.

Condemning his "derogatory and offensive" remarks, the association stated that St Francis Xavier is a revered saint who is an integral part of Goa's spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

AAGMJ president Shaikh Bashir Ahmed stated that such statements deeply hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of people in Goa and across the world.

Highlighting communal harmony and mutual respect among all faiths in Goa, he decried the attempts to disturb this fabric through inflammatory speech.

"Freedom of Expression cannot be misused as a licence to insult religious figures and provoke communal disharmony," he added.

The association has demanded immediate and strict action against Khattar and the organisers of the April 18 event.

St Francis Xavier is a revered figure in Goa, where his relics are enshrined at the Basilica of Bom Jesus. The controversy highlights the sensitivity surrounding religious figures and the potential for communal discord in the region. Goa has generally been known for religious harmony.