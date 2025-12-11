HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail

Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 11, 2025 18:33 IST

x

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire last week killed 25 people.

IMAGE: Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, have been detained, in Phuket on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Wednesday, the accused sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they were not immediately arrested after their return to Delhi from Thailand.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana dismissed the bail plea.

A detailed order is awaited.

 

During the proceedings, counsel for the state of Goa opposed the pleas, saying, "They left, they concealed, and they are now seeking leniency."

He said the Luthra brothers had left Goa immediately after the fire incident and had been 'evading the legal process'.

The state counsel said the law does not aid those who refuse to submit to summons or warrants.

Referring to judicial observations, he said: "Once it is shown that a person is attempting to evade the process of law, the court should not come to his aid at all."

He added that anticipatory bail is a discretionary relief and cannot be granted to those who have 'created obstacles in the execution of warrants or concealed themselves'.

The counsel submitted that serious allegations were pending, including non-bailable warrants.

"This is not a case for granting the privilege of anticipatory bail. The gravity of the offence and the conduct of the applicants disentitle them from any protection," he argued.

Seeking the relief, one of the counsels for the applicants argued that they were willing to return immediately and face the investigation, and urged the court not to 'punish them at the threshold'.

He said the brothers had approached the Delhi court at the earliest opportunity and undertook to join the probe without delay.

"If I land in India tonight and the investigating officer (IO) tells me to appear at midnight, I will be there," he said.

The counsel said that transit bail was not a determination on merits but a limited protection to ensure safe access to the right court.

He cited a Supreme Court order permitting an accused abroad, against whom Blue and Red Corner notices were contemplated, to return to India with temporary protection.

"I only seek protection for a few days to reach the court safely. When a citizen is willing to submit to the law, the Court must extend a helping hand, not a fist," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Goa club owners denied relief, MEA may revoke passports
Goa club owners denied relief, MEA may revoke passports
Deeply shaken, will help victims: Goa nightclub owner
Deeply shaken, will help victims: Goa nightclub owner
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa nightclub fire: Owners booked; sarpanch held
Goa nightclub fire: Owners booked; sarpanch held
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga

webstory image 2

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 3

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

VIDEOS

Name Slip Goes Viral: VP Radhakrishnan Says 'Priyanka Chopra'0:15

Name Slip Goes Viral: VP Radhakrishnan Says 'Priyanka...

'Under pressure, hands trembling': Rahul takes dig at Shah over LS speech0:41

'Under pressure, hands trembling': Rahul takes dig at...

TMC MP Saugata Roy caught smoking in parliament premises0:31

TMC MP Saugata Roy caught smoking in parliament premises

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO