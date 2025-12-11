Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

The Thailand Police have detained Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after a fire at their Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Photograph: ANI on X

The nightclub co-owners, against whom an Interpol Blue Corner Notice had been issued, were detained at the request of the Indian government, they said.

Both the accused have been detained at Phuket in Thailand, and a process is underway to bring them to India, senior officials confirmed to PTI.

The duo booked their tickets for Phuket through a travel portal at 1.17 am on December 7, within an hour of learning about the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', their nightblub at Arpora in North Goa, as per officials.

At the time when police and administration were still battling the blaze and attempting to rescue staff, the two left India in the early hours of Sunday by an IndiGo flight.

The Goa Police had approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the issuance of the Blue Corner Notice against them.