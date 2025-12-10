HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged

Goa nightclub owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged

December 10, 2025 21:10 IST

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the fire at their establishment, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

According to the investigation by the Goa police, both Luthra brothers booked their tickets for Phuket in Thailand through a travel portal at 1.17 am of December 7.

At this time, police and administration were battling the blaze at the nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' at Arpora in North Goa, and trying to rescue their staff.

 

On Wednesday, the Luthras failed to get an interim relief as a Delhi court posted their plea for an anticipatory bail for Thursday.

The two left in an IndiGo plane for Phuket in the early hours of Sunday.

