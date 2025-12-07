Goa nightclub fire: Owners, organisers booked; sarpanch held

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, its manager, and event organisers after a devastating fire claimed 25 lives and detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, a senior official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire.

The fire broke out at the nightclub after midnight. The popular party venue in Arpora village, located approximately 25 km from the state capital, Panaji, opened last year.

The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established, the police said.

"Police registered an FIR against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane Nightclub, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," a senior police officer told PTI.

An FIR was also registered against the manager of the club and the event organisers, he said.

Police detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat, Roshan Redkar, who had issued a trade license for the premises in 2013. Redkar said the club was run by Saurav Luthra, who had a dispute with his partner.

"There was a dispute between them, and they had filed a complaint against each other with the panchayat. We had inspected the premises and found that they did not have the permission to construct the club," he said.

The panchayat had issued a demolition notice, which was stayed by officials of the Directorate of Panchayats, Redkar claimed.

The chief minister stated that he was closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident.

"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said.

A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said.

"Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," he said.