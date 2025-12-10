Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers move court for bail

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant in Goa, where 25 people died in a horrific fire, have filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rohini Court to avoid arrest.

IMAGE: A woman walks past the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which has been sealed for investigation following a fire that killed multiple people, in Goa. Photograph: Ali Monis Naqvi/Reuters

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, had fled to Phuket in Thailand following the tragedy on the night of December 6.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

Meanwhile, a beach shack owned by the brothers who also operate the Arpora nightclub, where a devastating fire killed 25 people last week, is set to be demolished, according to several reports quoting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Officials said bulldozers will raze 'Romeo Lane' in Vagator, after the restaurant, allegedly constructed on government-owned land, was sealed by authorities.

The investigation continues to focus on the tragic fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'. Addressing allegations of police negligence, Goa DIG Varsha Sharma said, "We have coordinated with the CBI and Interpol. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued."

According to police sources, on December 7, within hours of the deadly blaze, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra boarded a flight from Delhi to Phuket, Thailand. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against both brothers to help locate and provisionally detain them pending extradition proceedings.