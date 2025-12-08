'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on deadly fire

Saurabh Luthra, one of the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa, in which 25 persons were killed in a devastating fire, on Monday took to Instagram to express grief and asserted that the management will extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals.

IMAGE: Saurabh Luthra, one of the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa. Photograph: Saurabh Luthra on Instagram

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, late Saturday night killed 25 persons. The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Subsequent probed by several agencies have revealed multiple irregularities, including alleged absence of a fire department NOC and issuance of licence without proper documentation.

Saurabh Luthra, who has been named in the FIR related to the fire along with co-owner Gaurav Luthra, in his Instagram post, claimed the management expresses "profound grief" and is "deeply shaken" by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch.

"In the hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity," Saurabh Luthra said in the social media post.

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he added.

The club, which stands in the backwater of Arpora river, allegedly did not possess a fire department NOC, and small doors coupled with the narrow bridge leading to it made it difficult for the people to escape, fire officials had said after the inferno.

While the club's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur were arrested, Chief Minister Pamod Sawant on Sunday said a police team had left for Delhi to nab the Luthras.