News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Give us 35 LS seats in Bengal, TMC won't complete term, says Amit shah

Give us 35 LS seats in Bengal, TMC won't complete term, says Amit shah

Source: PTI
April 14, 2023 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the people to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in 35 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha polls, saying that the Trinamool Congress government would not survive beyond 2025 if the target is achieved.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, West Bengal, April 14, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, BJP4India on Twitter

While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government for running a "Hitler-like regime", Shah said if the BJP returns to power in 2024 by winning more than 35 seats in the state, "no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state".

Violence broke out in various places of the state during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month.

 

"Let me say it clearly that Narendra Modi will be the country's prime minister again. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal, and I can assure you that the Mamata Banerjee government won't survive beyond 2025," Shah said while addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district.

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

"Mamata Banerjee might dream of making her nephew the next CM, but the next chief minister of West Bengal will be from the BJP. Only the BJP can fight and defeat the corrupt TMC," he said.

  Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is TMC's national general secretary and an MP.

The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Shah's comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which termed it as "undemocratic and unconstitutional". 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Fact finding' team in Bengal to disturb peace: Mamata
'Fact finding' team in Bengal to disturb peace: Mamata
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities
Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities
Nagaland killing: Govt 'no' to prosecuting 30 Army men
Nagaland killing: Govt 'no' to prosecuting 30 Army men
How 'iceman' Tewatia aces crunch situations
How 'iceman' Tewatia aces crunch situations
Rahul cannot enter Mumbai till...: Maha BJP chief
Rahul cannot enter Mumbai till...: Maha BJP chief
Dodging air raids, Ukraine team plays on
Dodging air raids, Ukraine team plays on
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence

Govt seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence

Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances