Tabu Bags Hollywood series, Dune!

Tabu has landed a role in the American sci-fi series, Dune: Prophecy.

She will essay the role of Sister Francesca, Variety, the US entertainment magazine and Web site, reported.

Her character is described as 'strong, intelligent and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.'

The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood and was inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

Tabu will share screen space with actors Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.

The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

Tabu explored Western cinema for the first time in 2006 with Mira Nair's The Namesake, which also starred Irrfan Khan.

Her second film Life of Pi (2012), also co-starring Irrfan, won four Oscars, including Best Director for Ang Lee.