'Fact finding' team in Bengal to disturb peace, says Mamata; BJP hits back

Describing the current situation in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal as "peaceful", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a 'fact finding' team sent by a little-known NGO was visiting the state in a bid to disrupt law and order situation in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the launch of 30 new life-saving ambulances, in front of Nabanna, in Howrah, April 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Questioning the team's authority headed by a former Patna high court judge, Banerjee pointed out that Ram Navami processions organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party had carried arms and driven tractors and deliberately taken routes where 'Namaz' was being offered.

"The situation is absolutely peaceful now. The fact-finding team has come here to disrupt peace in the area. What is the function of this team? What does it do? In every matter, they (the Centre) send the Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission, Child Commission and Media Commission," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

The BJP, however, asserted that the 'fact finding' team has revealed the "true picture" of the state's situation.

During Ram Navami rallies, West Bengal has witnessed violence in parts of the Hooghly and Howrah districts. Police did not allow the 'fact-finding' team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, to visit any violence-hit areas citing prohibitory orders.

"They deliberately went there during namaz time... BJP supporters carried revolvers, danced with arms... Why will people carry arms and drive tractors and bulldozers in religious rallies? Who gave them permission? These are illegal. These people are outsiders and were brought from Munger," Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Monday.

The TMC had released a video where one person was seen carrying a firearm in a rally purportedly at Kazipara in Howrah. Police later arrested him from Munger in Bihar.

The chief minister praised the police for dealing with the situation tactfully, saying that otherwise, there could be deaths.

In a press conference, the 'fact finding' team demanded an NIA probe into the violence in West Bengal, alleging that the police administration had been "hand-in-glove with the rioters".

Asserting that the team could meet a few victims of the clashes though it was not allowed to go to the violence-hit areas, Reddy said, "Going by the pattern and methods (of the violence), it needs to be investigated by the NIA."

He said the team will submit a report to the National Human Rights Commission as there may be an element of national security.

Later, the team called on Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose and submitted a report of their findings, a source in Raj Bhavan said.

"The Governor listened to them and promised to look into the matter," the source said.

The chief minister's remark drew a sharp retort from the West Bengal BJP, which accused the ruling TMC of fuelling communal tension in the state to secure its minority vote bank.

"The TMC was wary of losing its minority vote bank after defeat in the Sagardighi bypoll. The state government and minority leaders from the ruling TMC allowed the communal tensions to spread. So the ruling party orchestrated riots in Hooghly and Howrah," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Coming out in support of the ‘fact-finding' team, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the TMC's "role in orchestrating the riots and failure to control the situation has been exposed."

The chief minister also alleged that the BJP has instructed media houses not to cover any event of other parties.

"Where is democracy? They directed the media not to cover any news of the opposition and only promote the BJP," she said.

Reacting sharply to an image "I love Keoratala crematorium" that is being circulated in social media networks, Banerjee directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take strong action against those spreading fake news.

Asserting that no such sign was installed in the crematorium located in south Kolkata, the TMC supremo also saw the BJP's hand in spreading fake news.

"This is a lie. I ask CP to take proper action," she said.

Signs such as “I love Kolkata”, with the word ‘love' being replaced by a heart symbol, can be found in many places in the city and the state.