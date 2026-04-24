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10-Year-Old Girl Shot At In Hardoi, UP; One Detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 19:03 IST

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A 10-year-old girl was shot in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation and the detention of one juvenile suspect in the alleged crime.

Key Points

  • A 10-year-old girl was shot while travelling in an e-rickshaw in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, Ayushi, was visiting her maternal grandfather when the incident occurred.
  • Police have identified three juvenile suspects, aged 14-15, in connection with the shooting.
  • One juvenile has been detained and is being interrogated by the police.
  • The injured girl is now out of danger after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly shot at by three boys while travelling in an e-rickshaw here on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the injured girl has been identified as Ayushi (10), a resident of Qadri Gate in Farrukhabad district, who had arrived eight days ago at her maternal grandfather Rajbahadur's home in Para village. She was returning from her sister's place, accompanied by her mother and brother, when the incident took place.

 

Investigation Launched After Hardoi Shooting

The sound of the gunshot caused panic and chaos in the area.

Residents immediately rushed the injured girl to the Pihani Community Health Centre; however, after administering first aid, she was referred to the District Hospital due to the critical nature of her condition.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh stated that the injured girl's condition is now out of danger.

Police Detain Juvenile Suspect

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, and an intensive search operation was launched in the surrounding area.

Upon a thorough examination of CCTV footage, the accused individuals have been identified. All three are juveniles aged between 14 and 15.

One of these juveniles has been detained and is currently being interrogated. The other two juveniles will also be detained soon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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