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Eight-Year-Old Girl Found Dead; Relatives Arrested In Prayagraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 17:52 IST

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In a shocking incident in Prayagraj, an eight-year-old girl was found dead, leading to the arrest of her relatives as police investigate the suspected murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An eight-year-old girl, Janhvi, was found dead in Prayagraj's Vyohra village.
  • The girl went missing while playing on Monday evening.
  • Her body was recovered from a relative's house nearby.
  • The victim's father has filed a murder case against his uncle, aunt, and their two sons.
  • Police have arrested the uncle, aunt, and one son and are questioning them to ascertain the motive.

An eight-year-old girl was found dead in Vyohra village under the Industrial police station area of Yamuna Nagar district in Prayagraj, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Incident

Police said the girl, identified as Janhvi (8), went missing while playing on Monday evening.

 

Later that night, police recovered her body from the house of a relative living nearby.

Investigation and Arrests

The victim's father has filed a murder case against his uncle, aunt, and their two sons, a police officer said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police added that the uncle, aunt, and one of their sons have been arrested and are being questioned. The motive behind the murder is being ascertained, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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