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Kanpur Girl's Death Sparks Outrage; Neighbour Detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 09:31 IST

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Police in Kanpur, India, are investigating the suspected sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a field, sparking community outrage and leading to the detention of a neighbour.

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old girl in Kanpur was found dead in a wheat field after going missing.
  • Police suspect sexual assault and murder based on initial post-mortem findings.
  • A neighbour has been detained as a suspect in the case.
  • Forensic evidence is being analysed to determine the circumstances of the girl's death.
  • The discovery of the body has led to tension and protests in the local community.

An 11-year-old girl missing since Monday was found buried in a wheat field with signs of sexual assault in Bidhnu near here, triggering outrage and panic in the locality, police said on Wednesday.

The family members have accused a neighbour of committing the crime, who the police have detained for questioning.

 

The Class-5 student had gone to graze goats with her elder sister on Monday afternoon. Her sister, who returned home briefly for some work, could not find her when she went back to the field, prompting a frantic search by family members and villagers.

A missing person's complaint was lodged at the Bidhnu police station, but the girl could not be traced during overnight searches.

On Tuesday, her body was found buried about 500 metres from her house, after some villagers noticed freshly disturbed soil in a wheat field and dug the spot.

Police said the girl was found bare-chested with multiple injury marks, with initial post-mortem findings suggesting sexual assault followed by murder.

Forensic evidence, including nail scrapings and DNA samples, has been preserved for detailed examination, police said.

Police have also found mud-stained clothes from the house of the neighbour they have detained, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Tension flared in the village following the discovery of the body, with angry residents briefly blocking police from taking it for a post-mortem, demanding immediate justice.

Multiple teams headed by senior officers, including DCP (South) Deependra Chowdry, have been formed to crack the case, ACP (Law and Order) Vipin Tada said.

"Key evidence has been collected, and one suspect has been detained. The case will be solved soon," the ACP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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