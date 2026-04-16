MP Student Dies by Suicide After Class 12 Exam Results

Tragically, a 17-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh took her own life after failing her Class 12 exams, highlighting the immense pressure students face regarding academic performance and exam results.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old student in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide after reportedly failing her Class 12 board exam.

This is the second suicide reported in Madhya Pradesh following the release of Class 10 and 12 exam results by the MP Board of Secondary Education.

The student, Shivani Ahirwar, consumed a poisonous substance, with initial investigations suggesting exam failure as the primary cause.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A 17-year-old girl student died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, apparently after failing in her Class 12 board exam, police said on Thursday.

This is the second such death after the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared results for its Class 10 and Class 12 exams on Wednesday.

The latest incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Nowgong police station, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Amit Meshram told PTI.

The student, Shivani Ahirwar, took her life by consuming a poisonous substance, he said.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide due to failure in the examination," the official said, adding that police are probing the matter.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Morena on Wednesday after failing to clear the Class 12 examination, police said. Officials said locals had informed the police that the student had shot himself.