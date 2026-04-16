HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » MP Student Dies by Suicide After Class 12 Exam Results

MP Student Dies by Suicide After Class 12 Exam Results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 12:38 IST

Tragically, a 17-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh took her own life after failing her Class 12 exams, highlighting the immense pressure students face regarding academic performance and exam results.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old student in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide after reportedly failing her Class 12 board exam.
  • This is the second suicide reported in Madhya Pradesh following the release of Class 10 and 12 exam results by the MP Board of Secondary Education.
  • The student, Shivani Ahirwar, consumed a poisonous substance, with initial investigations suggesting exam failure as the primary cause.
  • Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A 17-year-old girl student died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, apparently after failing in her Class 12 board exam, police said on Thursday.

This is the second such death after the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared results for its Class 10 and Class 12 exams on Wednesday.

 

The latest incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Nowgong police station, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Amit Meshram told PTI.

The student, Shivani Ahirwar, took her life by consuming a poisonous substance, he said.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide due to failure in the examination," the official said, adding that police are probing the matter.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Morena on Wednesday after failing to clear the Class 12 examination, police said. Officials said locals had informed the police that the student had shot himself.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure
Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure
Find out: How many students ended life due to exam failure
Find out: How many students ended life due to exam failure
Fed up of eve-teasing, 18-yr-old girl commits suicide in MP
Fed up of eve-teasing, 18-yr-old girl commits suicide in MP
Class 10 topper ends life before appearing for Class 12 exam
Class 10 topper ends life before appearing for Class 12 exam
Bengaluru Student Dies After Failing Exams: A Suicide Investigation
Bengaluru Student Dies After Failing Exams: A Suicide Investigation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi3:47

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO