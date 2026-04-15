Why Exam Results Can Have Devastating Consequences: Student Suicide

A 20-year-old student in Morena, India, tragically died by suicide after failing his class 12 board exams, highlighting the intense pressure surrounding academic performance and exam results.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 20-year-old student in Morena, India, died by suicide after failing his class 12 board exams.

The student, Hrithik Dandotia, was reportedly disheartened after failing in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

The incident highlights the immense pressure students face regarding academic performance and exam results.

Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

A 20-year-old student allegedly shot himself dead using a country-made pistol on Wednesday after he failed to clear the class 12 state Board examination, police said. The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Dandotia, a resident of the Mahavirpura area. The results of the class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education were declared earlier in the day.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadoria stated that locals informed the police that Dandotia had shot himself. His body was recovered from the Kotwal Dam.

Dandotia had appeared for the class 12 exam but failed in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Disheartened by this, he shot himself with a country-made pistol, a police official said.