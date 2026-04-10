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Bengaluru Student Dies After Failing Exams: A Suicide Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 10, 2026 13:09 IST

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A Bengaluru student tragically died by suicide after reportedly failing her exams, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and raising concerns about academic pressure.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old student in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide after reportedly failing three subjects in her Pre-University Course exams.
  • Police investigation suggests the student was distressed about her exam results, leading to the suspected suicide.
  • No suicide note was found, but the student's hall ticket was discovered at the scene.
  • Friends became concerned when she didn't respond to calls and messages, leading to the discovery of the incident.

A second-year Pre-University Course student allegedly died by suicide at her residence here, hours after the exam results were announced, police said on Friday.

Tanushree (17), a science student, reportedly failed in three subjects, which is suspected to be the trigger behind her taking such an extreme step, they said.

 

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, except her hall ticket, which was found lying on the bed.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday around 3.30 pm, shortly after the results were announced.

She hung herself from the ceiling fan when no one was at home. Her mother had gone to work, a senior police officer said.

Investigation Details

Citing preliminary inquiry, the officer said it is a clear-cut case of suicide. She was apparently distressed over failing in three subjects and had also called her friends to discuss the same.

When she did not respond to their calls and messages later, her friends decided to check on her, he said.

Based on her mother's complaint, a case of unnatural death has been filed, with Hebbal police investigation indicating it to be a case of suicide, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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