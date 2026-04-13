Gurugram: Eight-Year-Old Girl Drowns While Playing

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, an eight-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water-filled pit, prompting concerns about child safety and unsupervised play areas in the Farrukhnagar region.

Key Points An eight-year-old girl tragically drowned after falling into a water-filled pit in Gurugram while playing.

The incident occurred in the Farrukhnagar area, raising concerns about child safety near unsupervised water bodies.

The girl's two-year-old sister was rescued from the pit by their father and bystanders.

The family, originally from Sitapur district, is working as labourers in Sultanpur village.

Police have handed over the body after a postmortem, and an investigation is underway, though no complaint has been filed.

An eight-year-old girl drowned, while her two-year-old sister was rescued safely after they fell into a water-filled pit while playing in a field here on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Farrukhnagar area when two sisters, Chhabi, 8, and Nidhi, 2, while playing, reached a water pit a short distance away in the field and suddenly fell into it, said police.

After receiving information, their father, Sunil, who was harvesting wheat in the field, immediately pulled them both out, with the help of bystanders. The younger daughter, Nidhi, was rescued safely, while the older daughter, Chhabi, was in critical condition, they said.

People rushed Chhabi to SGT Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they added.

Sunil, a native of Sitapur district, currently works as a rented labourer in Sultanpur village, they said.

A senior police officer said that the Farukhnagar police station said that the family had not filed any complaint.

"We handed over the body to the family after the postmortem. A further probe is underway", he added.