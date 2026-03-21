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Gurugram Police Arrest Three Suspects in Child Sexual Assault Case After Supreme Court Intervention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 21:37 IST

Following Supreme Court intervention, Gurugram police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl, sparking a deeper investigation into the disturbing case.

Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrested three individuals for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.
  • The Supreme Court intervened, agreeing to hear a plea for a CBI or SIT investigation into the Gurugram child sexual assault case.
  • The alleged assaults occurred between December 2025 and January 2026 at a residential society in Sector 54, Gurugram.
  • An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The accused include two female domestic helpers and a male accomplice, all residents of Gurugram.

The Gurugram police arrested two female domestic help and their male accomplice here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

This development follows the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to hear a plea requesting a CBI or SIT investigation into the case.

 

According to the police, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted between December 2025 and January 2026 at a residential society in Sector 54. The parents approached the police in February after the child disclosed the alleged assault to her mother.

Following a complaint by the child's parents, an FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 53 police station on February 4, officials said.

A senior advocate told the top court that police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident. The child recorded her statement before a magistrate, describing the entire incident in detail.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, acknowledged an urgent request made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Following this, the Gurugram police arrested all three accused on Saturday.

Details of the Arrested Suspects

The accused were identified as Sangeeta, a resident of Ghamuria village in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh; Pakila, from Bara Chandghar village in Nadia, West Bengal; and her husband, Kabir Mulla. All three are currently residents of the Ghata slum area of Gurugram and are between 30 and 32 years old.

At the time of FIR, preliminary investigation revealed that one of the domestic help had recently started working at the girl's home, while the other was employed in a neighbouring apartment. During this period, the male associate allegedly behaved inappropriately with the child.

"In this case, the police have arrested all three accused and further probe is underway", said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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