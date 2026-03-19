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Tragedy in Greater Noida: Five-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Pit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 23:25 IST

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A five-year-old boy tragically drowned in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, raising concerns about child safety and unsupervised play areas.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida.
  • The incident occurred in the Preet Vihar area of Chhapraula while the child was playing near his home.
  • The boy, identified as Devraj, was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
  • The family searched for Devraj after he didn't return from playing with friends and found him in the pit.
  • The boy's father is an e-rickshaw driver who has been living in the area with his family for four years.

A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit near his home in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Preet Vihar in the Chhapraula area on Wednesday.

 

According to police, the child, identified as Devraj, was playing near his house when he fell into the pit. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Devraj, a nursery student, had appeared for a mathematics oral test at his school earlier in the day. However, he was sent home after he felt unwell, police said.

After returning home, the child went out to play with friends but did not return. His family began searching for him and found him in the water-filled pit near their residence.

The boy's father, Umesh Gupta, originally from Rampur, has been living with his family in Preet Vihar for the last four years and earned his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw. Devraj is survived by his parents and a younger sibling, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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