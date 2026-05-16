HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cement Mixer Truck Kills Girl In Mumbai; Driver Booked

Cement Mixer Truck Kills Girl In Mumbai; Driver Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 21:36 IST

x

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, an eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by a cement mixer truck, leading to the arrest of the driver for negligent driving.

Key Points

  • An 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a cement mixer truck in Sakinaka, Mumbai.
  • The accident occurred when the girl and her father fell off their motorcycle.
  • The cement mixer truck driver has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.
  • The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A cement mixer truck driver was booked after an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Ahana was on a motorcycle along with her father Mohammad Rafi Tajuddin Sheikh, he said.

 

Details Of The Fatal Accident

"Ahana and her father fell down from the motorcycle after the cement mixer truck took a sudden turn to the left. The child came under the right wheel of the truck and was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital," the official said.

Truck driver Sirajul Koramuddin Islam (27) was booked for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, the Sakinaka police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck
Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Woman biker hits a pothole, run over by truck
Woman biker hits a pothole, run over by truck
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Girl, 2, Killed by Truck as Mother Watched
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Girl, 2, Killed by Truck as Mother Watched
Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter In Nashik
Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter In Nashik

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes1:24

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands2:55

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as Diaspora Welcomes PM1:30

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO