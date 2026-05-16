Cement Mixer Truck Kills Girl In Mumbai; Driver Booked

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, an eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by a cement mixer truck, leading to the arrest of the driver for negligent driving.

Key Points An 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a cement mixer truck in Sakinaka, Mumbai.

The accident occurred when the girl and her father fell off their motorcycle.

The cement mixer truck driver has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A cement mixer truck driver was booked after an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Ahana was on a motorcycle along with her father Mohammad Rafi Tajuddin Sheikh, he said.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

"Ahana and her father fell down from the motorcycle after the cement mixer truck took a sudden turn to the left. The child came under the right wheel of the truck and was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital," the official said.

Truck driver Sirajul Koramuddin Islam (27) was booked for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, the Sakinaka police station official added.