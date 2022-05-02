News
Rediff.com  » News » General Pande Takes Charge of The Army

General Pande Takes Charge of The Army

By Rediff News Bureau
May 02, 2022 11:29 IST
General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande viewed the Guard of Honour on Sunday, May 1, 2022, morning at South Block on assuming the office of Chief of the Army Staff.

General Pande, a native of Nagpur, is the first COAS from the Corps of Engineers.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri, Chief of Air Staff, and Admiral Radhakrishnan Nair, Chief of Naval Staff, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, the first time the CAS and CNS were present at such an event.

General Pande, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhuri and Admiral Hari Kumar are from the same batch at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.

'I have known the other two service chiefs well,' General Pande told the media later. 'All three of us trained together during our formative years. Fortunate once again to have got this opportunity or chance to work together at the helm of our respective service. All three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence.'.

 

 

Please click on the images to view General Pande at the National War Memorial and reviewing the Guard of Honour.

IMAGE: General Manoj Pande inspects a Guard of Honour at South Block after taking charge as COAS. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar are alumni of the 61st course at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

General Pande with senior Indian Army generals and members of the Guard of Honour after taking over as the 29th COAS. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel during the Guard of Honour for the Chief of Army Staff. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande speaks to the media after inspecting the Guard of Honour. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande arrives at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande with Major General Amit Loomba, GOC, Golden Arrow Division at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
The Course Mate Who Will Be Chief
A General Retires
Don't Delay Appointing Service Chiefs!
Namaaz In A Church..
Prashant Kishor's tweet suggests he may form new party
Coming In May: Aadha Ishq, Kashmir Files
The Dhoni Masterclass
The War Against Coronavirus

