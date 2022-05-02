General Pande Takes Charge of The Army

General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande viewed the Guard of Honour on Sunday, May 1, 2022, morning at South Block on assuming the office of Chief of the Army Staff.

General Pande, a native of Nagpur, is the first COAS from the Corps of Engineers.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri, Chief of Air Staff, and Admiral Radhakrishnan Nair, Chief of Naval Staff, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, the first time the CAS and CNS were present at such an event.

General Pande, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhuri and Admiral Hari Kumar are from the same batch at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.

'I have known the other two service chiefs well,' General Pande told the media later. 'All three of us trained together during our formative years. Fortunate once again to have got this opportunity or chance to work together at the helm of our respective service. All three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence.'.

IMAGE: General Manoj Pande inspects a Guard of Honour at South Block after taking charge as COAS. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar are alumni of the 61st course at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. Photograph: PTI Photo

General Pande with senior Indian Army generals and members of the Guard of Honour after taking over as the 29th COAS. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel during the Guard of Honour for the Chief of Army Staff. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande speaks to the media after inspecting the Guard of Honour. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande arrives at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande with Major General Amit Loomba, GOC, Golden Arrow Division at the National War Memorial. Photograph: PTI Photo

