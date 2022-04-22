News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Raksha Mantri Met Next Army Chief

When Raksha Mantri Met Next Army Chief

By Rediff News Bureau
April 22, 2022 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, April 21, attended the Army Commanders Conference in New Delhi.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Raksha Mantri at the Army Commanders Conference.

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri greets Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande, who will take over as the chief of army staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane on May 1. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter

 

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, flanked by General Naravane, to his right, and Lieutenant General Pande, to his left. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter

 

 

IMAGE: The defence minister with the COAS, the future COAS and the army's senior-most army commanders. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter

 

 

IMAGE: General Naravane shows the Indian Army's latest rifles to the Raksha Mantri. Photograph: ANI Photo/Army Twitter

 

 

IMAGE: General Naravane, seen here with the defence minister, will retire from the Indian Army on April 30, 2022.
here is a possibility that like his predecessor General Bipin Rawat, he may be appointed Chief of Defence Staff. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Army commanders listen to the Raksha Mantri's speech. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Don't Delay Appointing Service Chiefs!
Don't Delay Appointing Service Chiefs!
Appointment of CDS is a game-changer
Appointment of CDS is a game-changer
IAF chief spells out the 4 horsemen of future wars
IAF chief spells out the 4 horsemen of future wars
Everyone should abide by law: K'taka CM on loudspeaker
Everyone should abide by law: K'taka CM on loudspeaker
Sheebo Haldar's Mango Cocktails
Sheebo Haldar's Mango Cocktails
Dhoni's still got the hunger, says CSK captain Jadeja
Dhoni's still got the hunger, says CSK captain Jadeja
IPL: Will MI continue with Rohit, Ishan as openers?
IPL: Will MI continue with Rohit, Ishan as openers?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief

Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief

When General Pande Becomes Army Chief...

When General Pande Becomes Army Chief...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances