When Raksha Mantri Met Next Army Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, April 21, attended the Army Commanders Conference in New Delhi.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Raksha Mantri at the Army Commanders Conference.
IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri greets Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande, who will take over as the chief of army staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane on May 1. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter
IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, flanked by General Naravane, to his right, and Lieutenant General Pande, to his left. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter
IMAGE: The defence minister with the COAS, the future COAS and the army's senior-most army commanders. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter
IMAGE: General Naravane shows the Indian Army's latest rifles to the Raksha Mantri. Photograph: ANI Photo/Army Twitter
IMAGE: General Naravane, seen here with the defence minister, will retire from the Indian Army on April 30, 2022.
here is a possibility that like his predecessor General Bipin Rawat, he may be appointed Chief of Defence Staff. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Army commanders listen to the Raksha Mantri's speech. Photograph: ANI Photo/Rajnath Singh Twitter
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com