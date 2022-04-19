Don't Delaying Appointing Service Chiefs!

If the government of the day would like to set in place a smooth and well-planned changeover and facilitate the incoming chief to chalk out his action plan well in advance, the announcement of a successor needs to be done early, observes Colonel K Thammayya Udupa (retd).
IMAGE: Then Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, left, with then Western Air Command AOC Air Marshal Amit Dev at the Eastern Air Command HQ in Shillong, June 13 2021.
General Pande will take over as the chief of the army staff
on May 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
Mr Narendra Modi, in his prime ministerial address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2019 had announced the decision to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff.
It is said that the agenda of defence reforms is close to Mr Modi's heart. As such, it was widely believed that the vacancy caused by the death of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat in the tragic helicopter accident on December 8, 2021 would be quickly filled up.
Four months later, we still do not have a CDS.
In many WhatsApp groups, especially those of defence forces veterans, rumours and gossip of behind-the-scenes machinations along with narratives of palace intrigue are doing the rounds regarding the likely next CDS.
The Government announced the name of the successor of General Manoj Mukund Naravane's successor only on Monday, April 18, 2022. General Naravane will superannuate as chief of the army staff on April 30, 2022.
IMAGE: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande takes charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, in Kolkata, June 1 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo
In normal circumstances, the date on which a serving service chief would vacate the chair on superannuation is well known.
If the government of the day would like to set in place a smooth and well-planned changeover and facilitate the incoming chief to chalk out his action plan well in advance, the announcement of a successor needs to be done early.
As a chief designate, the successor should have enough time to get briefed by the environment as well as to put in place the team of personnel to suit his vision.
These activities could take anything up to two months. Hence there was some logic in announcing the names early.
In the past, it was generally believed that the name of an officer designated to succeed a retiring service chief would be announced nearly two months in advance, to allow a planned, smooth changeover to take place.
Not so any more, ever since Mr Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance came to power on May 26, 2014.
Let us look at the data of the last 50 years, that is, from 1972.
The press releases from the Government of India's Press Information Bureau are available on its Web site, from which one may collate this data.
On the day the appointment of a new service chief is confirmed and ready for announcement, the PIB issues a press release.
From 1972, 60 service chiefs have been appointed, 21 in the Indian Army (General G G Bewoor to General M C Pande), 19 in the Indian Navy (Admiral S N Kohli to Admiral R Hari Kumar) and 20 in the Indian Air Force (Air Chief Marshal O P Mehra to Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari).
The PIB notification in respect of General BB Bewoor is not available on the PIB Web site.
Amongst the Air Force chiefs, the PIB notifications of two -- Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh and Air Chief Marshal S K Kaul -- are also not available.
General Shankar Roy Chowdhary and Air Chief Marshal Dennis A La Fontaine took over within a day of appointment by the government. because their respective predecessors General B C Joshi and Air Chief Marshal L M Katre died in service.
Admiral Sushil Kumar and Admiral Robin Dhawan took over on the very day their appointment orders were issued as the office was already vacant.
Their respective predecessors, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat had been removed from office and Admiral D K Joshi had resigned.
So, of the 60, these seven cases are not being considered and we will restrict ourselves to the balance 53.
The data in respect of these 53 officers shows that from 1972 till date, the Government of India has announced the name of any successor service chief on an average 56 days before he is to assume office.
The maximum has been when the Government led by Mr Morarji Desai, announced the name of Air Chief Marshal I H Latif as the successor of Air Chief Marshal H Moolgavkar, on 02 May 1988.
It was 122 days before he took over on September 1, 1978.
At the other end, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari's name as the successor of Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria was announced by the current government on 21 September 2021; he took over just nine days later, on September 30, 2021.
Of the 53 appointments in consideration, nine have been under Mr Modi's prime ministership.
The other 44 have been under Mrs Indira Gandhi (10), Mr Morarji Desai (2), Mr Rajiv Gandhi (4), Mr V P Singh (2), Mr P V Narasimha Rao (3), Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee (5) and Dr Manmohan Singh (14) and one each under Mr Chandra Shekhar, Mr H D Deve Gowda and Mr I K Gujral.
The average number of days in advance of a service chief retiring that the successor's name was announced in these 44 cases, is was 64.
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi with then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Photograph: PTI Photo
Mr Narendra Modi's government announced Admiral Karambir Singh as Admiral Sunil Lanba's successor on March 23, 2021, 69 days in advance. He took over on May 31, 2021.
Other than this one outlier case, the eight other appointments made by this government follow a pattern.
IMAGE: Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande, the next army chief.
General Bipin Rawat's name as the next COAS, to take over on December 31, 2016 was announced on December 17, 2016.
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the Chief of Air Staff on January 1, 2017 after his name was announced barely 13 days earlier, on December 19, 2016. His successor, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria took over as CAS on September 30, 2019.
His appointment had been announced on September 19, 2019, 11 days earlier.
General Manoj Mukund Naravane's appointment as COAS was announced on December 17, 2019 and 14 days later he took over. And now, Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande's appointment as COAS has been done just 12 days before he is to take over.
The average number of days in these eight cases is 17.
Announcing the name of a successor service chief as late as possible has now become a characteristic of this government. This stands on its head the earlier belief that an early announcement helps in a well-planned and smooth changeover.
Is there any military reform hidden in this somewhere? Or is it in line with Mr Narendra Modi's proclivity to make important announcements giving very little or no notice, like that of demonetisation on November 8, 2016 and total lockdown on March 24, 2020?
Mr Narendra Modi likes to convey an impression about his decisiveness. So why is it that the nation in general and the armed forces in particular have to go through this suspense of 'Who will be the next Chief?' till the final days of the incumbent's tenure?
Services chiefs appointed in the last 50 years: Dates of announcement of appointment and dates of taking
|Sr. No
|Name of the Service Chief
|Date of Taking Over as Chief
|Date of Appointment (as per Press Information Bureau Notification)
|No of days between Notification and Taking Over
|Prime Minister at the time of issue of notification
|Remarks
|1
|General G G Bewoor
|16 January 1973
|Not available
|Not available
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|Not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|2
|Air Chief Marshal O P Mehra
|16 January 1973
|22 December 1972
|25d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|3
|Admiral S N Kohli
|01 March 1973
|28 December 1972
|63d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|4
|General T N Raina
|01 June 1975
|15 March 1975
|78d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|5
|Air Chief Marshal H Moolgavkar
|01 February 1976
|12 January 1976
|20d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|6
|Admiral Jal Cursetji
|01 March 1976
|22 January 1976
|39d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|7
|General O P Malhotra
|01 June 1978
|24 March 1978
|69d
|Mr Morarji Desai
|
|8
|Air Chief Marshal Idris Hassan Latif
|01 September 1978
|02 May 1978
|122d
|Mr Morarji Desai
|
|9
|Admiral R L Pereira
|01 March 1979
|28 November 1978
|93d
|Mr Morarji Desai
|
|10
|General K V Krishna Rao
|01 June 1981
|20 March 1981
|73d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|11
|Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh
|01 September 1981
|Not available
|Not available
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|Not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|12
|Admiral Oscar Stanley Dawson
|01 March 1982
|18 November 1981
|103d
|Ms Indira Gandhi
|
|13
|General Arun Shridhar Vaidya
|01 August 1983
|31 May 1983
|62d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|14
|Air Chief Marshal L M Katre
|04 September 1984
|01 July 1984
|65d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|15
|Admiral R H Tahiliani
|01 December 1984
|01 October 1984
|61d
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|
|16
|Air Chief Marshal Dennis LA Fontaine
|03 July 1985
|03 July 1985
|0ms
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|Due to Admiral L M Katre's untimely demise, appointed at very short notice. Hence not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|17
|General Krishnaswamy Sundarji
|01 February 1986
|07 November 1985
|86d
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|
|18
|Admiral J G Nadkarni
|01 December 1987
|10 October 1987
|52d
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|
|19
|General V N Sharma
|30 June 1988
|30 April 1988
|61d
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|
|20
|Air Chief Marshal S K Mehra
|01 August 1988
|20 June 1988
|42d
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|
|21
|General Sunith Francis Rodrigues
|01 July 1990
|23 April 1990
|69d
|Mr V P Singh
|
|22
|Admiral L Ramdas
|01 December 1990
|13 October 1990
|49d
|Mr V P Singh
|
|23
|Air Chief Marshal N C Suri
|31 July 1991
|05 June 1991
|56d
|Mr Chandra Shekhar
|
|24
|General B C Joshi
|01 July 1993
|09 April 1993
|83d
|Mr P V Narasimha Rao
|
|25
|Air Chief Marshal S K Kaul
|01 August 1993
|Not available
|Not available
|Mr P V Narasimha Rao
|Not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|26
|Admiral V S Shekhawat
|01 October 1993
|02 September 1993
|29d
|Mr P V Narasimha Rao
|
|27
|General Shankar Roy Chowdhary
|22 November 1994
|21 November 1994
|1d
|Mr P V Narasimha Rao
|Due to General B C Joshi's untimely demise, appointed at very short notice. Hence not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|28
|Air Chief Marshal S K Sareen
|31 December 1995
|22 November 1995
|39d
|Mr PV Narasimha Rao
|
|29
|Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat
|01 October 1996
|02 September 1996
|29d
|Mr H D Deve Gowda
|
|30
|General Ved Prakash Malik
|01 October 1997
|01 August 1997
|61d
|Inder Kumar Gujral
|
|31
|Admiral Sushil Kumar
|30 December 1998
|30 December 1998
|0ms
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|Was appointed at short notice after Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat's removal. Hence not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|32
|Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis
|31 December 1998
|31 October 1998
|61d
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
|33
|General S Padmanabhan
|01 October 2000
|14 August 2000
|48d
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
|34
|Admiral Madhvendra Singh
|29 December 2001
|26 October 2001
|64d
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
|35
|Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy
|31 December 2001
|30 October 2001
|62d
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
|36
|General Nirmal C Vij
|31 December 2002
|31 October 2002
|61d
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
|37
|Admiral Arun Prakash
|31 July 2004
|01 June 2004
|60d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|38
|Air Chief Marshal Shashi P Tyagi
|31 December 2004
|31 October 2004
|61d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|39
|General J J Singh
|01 February 2005
|27 November 2004
|66d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|40
|Admiral Sureesh Mehta
|31 October 2006
|01 September 2006
|60d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|41
|Air Chief Marshal Fali H Major
|31 March 2007
|30 January 2007
|60d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|42
|General Deepak Kapoor
|30 September 2007
|26 July 2007
|66d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|43
|Air Chief Marshal Pramod V Naik
|31 May 2009
|20 March 2009
|72d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|44
|Admiral N K Verma
|31 August 2009
|06 June 2009
|86d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|45
|General Vijay Kumar Singh
|31 March 2010
|22 January 2010
|68d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|46
|Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne
|02 August 2011
|20 May 2011
|74d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|47
|General Bikram Singh
|01 June 2012
|03 March 2012
|90d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|48
|Admiral D K Joshi
|31 August 2012
|05 June 2012
|87d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|49
|Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha
|01 January 2014
|29 October 2013
|64d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|50
|Admiral Robin Dhawan
|17 April 2014
|17 April 2014
|0ms
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|Was appointed at short notice after resignation of Admiral DK Joshi. Hence not taken into consideration for compiling the data.
|51
|General Dalbir Singh
|01 August 2014
|14 May 2014
|79d
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|
|52
|Admiral Sunil Lanba
|31 May 2016
|05 May 2016
|26d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|53
|General Bipin Rawat
|31 December 2016
|17 December 2016
|14d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|54
|Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa
|01 January 2017
|19 December 2016
|13d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|55
|Admiral Karambir Singh
|31 May 2019
|23 March 2019
|69d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|56
|Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria
|30 September 2019
|19 September 2019
|11d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|57
|General Manoj Mukund Naravane
|31 December 2019
|17 December 2019
|14d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|58
|Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari
|30 September 2021
|21 September 2021
|9d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|59
|Admiral R Hari Kumar
|30 November 2021
|09 November 2021
|21d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|
|60
|Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande
|30 April 2022
|18 April 2022
|12d
|Mr Narendra Modi
|COAS designate
Number of days in advance that the name of successor service chief was announced by government of india since 1972
|Government Headed by Which Prime Minister
|Service Chiefs Appointed during their tenure (Numbers)
|Service Chiefs whose data considered in the analysis (Numbers)
|Announcement of the Name of Successor to retiring Service Chief (in days)
|Remarks
|Least
|Maximum
|Average
|Mrs Indira Gandhi
|13
|11
|20
|103
|59
|
|Mr Morarji Desai
|3
|3
|69
|122
|94
|
|Mr Rajiv Gandhi
|5
|4
|42
|86
|60
|
|Mr V P Singh
|2
|2
|49
|69
|59
|
|Mr Chandra Shekhar
|1
|1
|56
|56
|56
|
|Mr PV Narasimha Rao
|4
|2
|29
|83
|50
|
|Mr H D Deve Gowda
|1
|1
|29
|29
|29
|
|Mr I K Gujral
|1
|1
|61
|61
|61
|
|Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|6
|5
|48
|64
|59
|
|Dr Manmohan Singh
|15
|14
|60
|90
|70
|
|Mr Narendra Modi
|9
|9
|9
|69
|21
|
|Total
|60
|53
|9
|122
|56
|
|
|Mrs Indira Gandhi - Dr Manmohan Singh
|51
|44
|20
|122
|64
|
|
|Mr Narendra Modi (if Admiral Karambir Singh's appointment is not considered)
|
|8
|9
|26
|17
|
The notifications issued by the Press Information Bureau:
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com