A General Retires

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who commanded the Indian Army during the two-year military standoff with China in Ladakh, retired on Saturday.

General Naravane ended his 42-year distinguished career in the Indian Army calling on President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of India's defence forces, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The general paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland at the National War Memorial before he was accorded a guard of honor as Chief of the Army Staff for the last time.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the general's last day in the Indian Army.

IMAGE: General Naravane pays tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi prior to relinquishing his position as Chief of the Army Staff.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said General Naravane, in his role as the army chief, contributed to strengthening India's defence capabilities and preparedness. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Naravane, who turned 62 on April 22, 2022, began the final day of his tenure by paying homage at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Naravane with Mrs Veena Naravane and members of his family.

'His tenure in office will be remembered for ensuring the health of Indian Army personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, resolute reply to the Northern adversary in Eastern Ladakh, and a determined push towards Atmanirbharta, besides embracing niche and disruptive technologies to fight future wars,' the defence ministry said. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Naravane in a group photograph after receiving the guard of honour on the South Block lawns before relinquishing office as Chief of the Army Staff.

'General Naravane was a soldier's soldier,' the defence ministry said. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: General Naravane, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, was commissioned in the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. He took charge as the COAS on December 31, 2019. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Some observers felt General Naravane, like his predecessor as COAS General Bipin Rawat, would take over as Chief of the Defence Staff. But that did not happen. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com