Why Was The Army Chief In Ladakh?

General Manoj Chandrasekhar Pande visited forward areas in Ladakh for the first time after he took over as chief of the army staff on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

IMAGE: General Pande reviewed operational preparedness in Ladakh where the Indian Army has been engaged in a military standoff with China's People's Liberation Army since April 2020. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The army chief -- the first engineer to be appointed COAS -- interacts with troops in Ladakh

IMAGE: The general's visit to Ladakh came 2 years, 11 months and a day to the second anniversary of the Galwan incident where 20 Indian soldiers were murdered by PLA troops.

IMAGE: Fifteen rounds of talks have been held between Indian Army and PLA commanders to resolve the standoff, without making much headway. India has told China firmly that it cannot be business as usual unless the PLA withdrew from its current positions in Ladakh.

