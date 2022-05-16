News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Was The Army Chief In Ladakh?

Why Was The Army Chief In Ladakh?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 16, 2022 10:05 IST
General Manoj Chandrasekhar Pande visited forward areas in Ladakh for the first time after he took over as chief of the army staff on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the COAS in Ladakh.

 

 

IMAGE: General Pande reviewed operational preparedness in Ladakh where the Indian Army has been engaged in a military standoff with China's People's Liberation Army since April 2020. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The army chief -- the first engineer to be appointed COAS -- interacts with troops in Ladakh

 

IMAGE: The general's visit to Ladakh came 2 years, 11 months and a day to the second anniversary of the Galwan incident where 20 Indian soldiers were murdered by PLA troops.

 

IMAGE: Fifteen rounds of talks have been held between Indian Army and PLA commanders to resolve the standoff, without making much headway. India has told China firmly that it cannot be business as usual unless the PLA withdrew from its current positions in Ladakh.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
