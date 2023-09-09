Gehlot, Baghel cite air travel curbs to skip G20 dinner; MHA clarifies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday informed that he will be unable to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the current G20 Leaders' Summit this evening due to limitations on air travel in and around Delhi.

IMAGE: The First Session of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Responding to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs posted on X, 'In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi.'

'MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, it said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that he will not attend the G20 special dinner hosted by President Murmu, claiming that approval for his helicopter was denied by the Ministry of Home Affairs, however, MHA denied the allegation also.

'In a news report, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from CM Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA,' the MHA posted on X.

Notably, both the Congress chief ministers decided to skip the G20 dinner to be hosted at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday after the party chief and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not invited to the banquet.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda are among the invitees to the G20 dinner.

However, Deve Gowda informed me that he won't be able to attend the dinner, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, due to health reasons.