Leaders Lucky To Get A Modi Hug...

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi was rather selective about his famous hugs when he encountered his G20 guests at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 9, 2023, morning.

Meet the leaders lucky to be enveloped in a Modi bear hug...

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak... Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: ...Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: ...Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: ...African Union President and Comoros President Azali Assouman. Photograph: Kind courtesy @g20org/Twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com