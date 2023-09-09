News
Rediff.com  » News » G20: Name card in front of Modi read Bharat, not India

G20: Name card in front of Modi read Bharat, not India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2023 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers welcome remarks at G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

The government has used 'Bharat', a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents.

Official sources have said it is a conscious decision.

 

The name card in front of Modi as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit, said 'Bharat'.

A dinner invite has been sent to G20 delegates and other guests from 'President of Bharat', a move which ignited a political row with opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop 'India' from the country's name.

They also linked the move to their decision to name their Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has cheered the use of Bharat, citing the ancient Hindi name's cultural roots.

Some leaders claimed the English name 'India' is a colonial legacy.

The party has, however, largely avoided getting into the 'Bharat vs India' debate with its leaders noting that the Constitution uses both names for the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
