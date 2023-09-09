News
Post G20 session, Modi, Sunak talk trade, investments

Post G20 session, Modi, Sunak talk trade, investments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2023 15:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sunak, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit.

Earlier, Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

 

In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, 'Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.'

India and the United Kingdom will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
