How Delhi Police Busted Gas Bill Booking Scam

Delhi Police have apprehended two fraudsters involved in an online gas bill booking scam, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime and the importance of online safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest two individuals for online gas bill booking fraud.

The victim was coerced into installing a malicious Gas Bill Application.

Accused gained remote access and siphoned off Rs 4.35 lakh.

The fraudsters used the stolen money to pay credit card bills.

Police recovered mobile phones and credit cards from the accused.

The Delhi Police have arrested two fraudsters for allegedly duping a man of around Rs 4.35 lakh in an online gas bill booking scam after he was coerced into installing a malicious mobile application, an official said on Friday.

Accused Identified in Gas Bill Fraud

Police identified the accused as Vikas Kumar (28), an MBA graduate, and Hardeep Kumar (31), a Ludhiana resident who works as a school cleaner.

According to police, the complainant, Ram Chandra Chopra, received a message on February 28 warning that his gas connection would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.

The caller allegedly persuaded him to install a Gas Bill Application and sent an APK file through a social media platform.

Modus Operandi of the Online Scam

"After the application was installed, the accused gained remote access to the victim's mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 4.35 lakh in seven transactions on the same day," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police tracked the digital trail and found that the accused used the money to pay credit card bills in multiple cities.

Recovery and Further Investigation

Police recovered two mobile phones and credit cards from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.