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Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as Bank Callers in Credit Card Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 18:34 IST

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals involved in a sophisticated credit card fraud, highlighting the dangers of bank caller impersonation and online scams.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two individuals for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 2.45 lakh through credit card fraud.
  • The accused impersonated bank customer care callers, luring victims with promises of redeeming credit card reward points.
  • The investigation revealed the defrauded money was used to purchase mobile phones via an e-commerce platform using the victim's credit card details.
  • The accused used fake websites resembling genuine banking portals to obtain credit card details and carry out unauthorised transactions.
  • Police apprehended the accused from Rohini's Sector-35 area, recovering evidence related to the cyber fraud activities.

The Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 2.45 lakh by posing as bank customer care callers, an official said on Monday.

The accused impersonated executives of a private bank and lured victims on the pretext of redeeming credit card reward points.

 

According to the police, a case was registered on December 1, 2025, at Shahdara following a complaint by Mohammad Gazi, who reported fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 2.45 lakh from his credit card.

"During the investigation, police traced digital analysis, which revealed that the defrauded money was used to purchase four mobile phones from an e-commerce platform using the victim's credit card details," the officer said.

Further analysis led to the identification of eight mobile numbers used in the fraud. The SIM cards were issued in the names of the accused, who had procured around 28 SIM cards for use in cyber fraud activities.

During questioning, Krishna disclosed that the SIM cards were arranged for a local associate who used them to target unsuspecting victims.

Police said the accused used to direct victims to fake websites resembling genuine banking portals to obtain their credit card details and carry out unauthorised transactions. Further investigation is underway. Based on evidence, the accused were apprehended from Rohini's Sector-35 area. Two of them, identified as Avinash (28) and Krishna (20), were arrested, while Rekha (46) was bound down in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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