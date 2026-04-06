Delhi resident loses over £20,000 in electricity bill scam; two arrested

Two cyber fraudsters have been apprehended for allegedly swindling a Delhi resident out of over £20,000 in an elaborate electricity bill scam, highlighting the growing threat of online financial fraud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals were arrested for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of over £20,000 in an electricity bill scam.

The fraudsters posed as BSES officials and tricked the victim into making a small online payment, compromising his mobile phone.

Unauthorised transactions totalling £20,36,000 were made from the victim's bank accounts after his phone was compromised.

The accused routed the stolen money through multiple payment gateways and wallets to conceal its origin.

Police investigation involved analysing bank transactions and tracking the money trail, leading to the arrest of the suspects in Uttar Pradesh.

Two cyber fraudsters were arrested for allegedly duping a east Delhi's resident of over Rs 20 lakh by posing as electricity officials, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant, Vinod Sharma, a resident of Mansarovar Park, received a call on March 8 from a person posing as an official of BSES for electricity meter updating. He was persuaded to pay Rs 13 online.

"Soon after the payment, Sharma's mobile phone was compromised and multiple unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs 20.36 lakh were made from his bank accounts," an officer said.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar and Anshu Kumar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. They were arrested on Sunday, the police said.

A case was registered and a team was formed to trace the accused. During investigation, police analysed bank transactions and tracked the money trail, which revealed the use of multiple accounts to layer the proceeds.

"The accused routed the money through various payment gateways and wallets to conceal its origin," the officer said, adding that two mobile phones used in the crime have been recovered. Further investigation is underway.