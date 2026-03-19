Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Growing Ganja on Farm

A woman was arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, after police discovered and seized nearly 22 kilograms of ganja being grown on her farm, prompting an investigation into potential connections to a wider drug trafficking operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra police seized approximately 22 kg of ganja from a farm in the Beed district.

A 43-year-old woman, Ashabai Shingare, was arrested for allegedly cultivating cannabis for commercial purposes.

The ganja seized is estimated to be worth Rs 5.49 lakh.

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities are investigating potential links to a larger drug network.

Police have seized nearly 22 kilograms of ganja from a farm in Beed district of Maharashtra and arrested a woman in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in Lonwal village in Wadwani tehsil on Wednesday based on a tip-off, they said.

A police team conducted the raid at the farm and found cannabis plants being grown for commercial purposes. The police uprooted the plants and seized 21.960 kilos of green ganja, valued at Rs 5.49 lakh was seized, an official said.

Arrest and Investigation

Accused woman Ashabai Shingare (43), who owns the land, was arrested, he said.

A case was registered against her under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused had links to a larger drug network.