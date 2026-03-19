HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Growing Ganja on Farm

Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Growing Ganja on Farm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 18:06 IST

x

A woman was arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, after police discovered and seized nearly 22 kilograms of ganja being grown on her farm, prompting an investigation into potential connections to a wider drug trafficking operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra police seized approximately 22 kg of ganja from a farm in the Beed district.
  • A 43-year-old woman, Ashabai Shingare, was arrested for allegedly cultivating cannabis for commercial purposes.
  • The ganja seized is estimated to be worth Rs 5.49 lakh.
  • The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Authorities are investigating potential links to a larger drug network.

Police have seized nearly 22 kilograms of ganja from a farm in Beed district of Maharashtra and arrested a woman in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in Lonwal village in Wadwani tehsil on Wednesday based on a tip-off, they said.

 

A police team conducted the raid at the farm and found cannabis plants being grown for commercial purposes. The police uprooted the plants and seized 21.960 kilos of green ganja, valued at Rs 5.49 lakh was seized, an official said.

Arrest and Investigation

Accused woman Ashabai Shingare (43), who owns the land, was arrested, he said.

A case was registered against her under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused had links to a larger drug network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two
Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two
Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension
Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension
Illegal LPG Stockpile Seized in Beed Amid Shortage Rumours
Illegal LPG Stockpile Seized in Beed Amid Shortage Rumours
DRI Nagpur Nets Crores Worth of Ganja, Arrests Four in Drug Bust
DRI Nagpur Nets Crores Worth of Ganja, Arrests Four in Drug Bust
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid Disruption0:39

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid...

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of Chaitra Navratri1:01

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO