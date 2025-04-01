HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2025 10:57 IST

A green flag put up at a temple in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district briefly triggered tension in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Later, the police spoke to local residents belonging to two different communities on Monday and brought the situation under control, they said.

A festival was held in Pachegaon village of Beed and an annual yatra was taken out from the Kanifnath temple there on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Sunday.

 

Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated. This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station said.

The police later spoke to members of two different communities in the village and both the flags were removed from the religious structure, the official said.

No case has been registered in this connection, the official said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
