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Four Arrested As Police Seize Ganja In Nashik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 22:04 IST

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In a major drug bust, Nashik police seized 30 kilograms of ganja and arrested four individuals involved in drug trafficking, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics in Maharashtra.

Key Points

  • Nashik police seized 30 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh in Adgaon Shivar.
  • Four individuals were arrested in connection with the ganja seizure.
  • The operation was conducted based on a tip-off about drug trafficking to Thane.
  • The accused have been remanded in police custody under the NDPS Act.

Police seized 30 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh at a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district and arrested four persons in this connection on Wednesday, officials said.

The operation was carried out at Adgaon Shivar on the Mumbai-Agra Highway on Tuesday, they said.

 

Details Of The Nashik Drug Seizure

The police had received a tip-off that one Arbaz Maniyar was going to Thane to sell narcotic substances in his car. Accordingly, a team of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

After noticing the car, the police stopped it and found 30 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6,01,760 kept in a gunny bag. They seized the drug and the car collectively more than Rs 12 lakh from the accused driver, identified as Arbaz Shakil Khan Maniyar (26), they said.

Investigation And Further Arrests

Later, two teams of the police were formed to probe the case.

One team went to Govandi in Mumbai and detained Tausif Rahmat Khan (52), Aman Shaukat Sheikh (24), while the second team detained Vijay Wala Pavra (35) from Dhule in north Maharashtra.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, against all these persons. They were arrested and a court remanded them in police custody till Monday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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