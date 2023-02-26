News
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in Punjab jail

Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in Punjab jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2023 19:06 IST
Two gangsters, who were arrested in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, were killed in a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said.

Photograph: PTI Photo

They were facing other charges as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

One inmate was injured in the fight, he said, adding that all the three belonged to the same group.

 

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Chauhan said the dead were identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada.

Another inmate Keshav was critically injured in the clash and rushed to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.

Sources said the clash took place among the inmates over some matter and soon the situation took an ugly turn.

Utensils and iron rods were used during the fight inside the high-security jail, they said.

Police said Keshav was also arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Moosewala shooter aide recced Mumbai to kill Salman
Moosewala murder suspects held in Kenya, Azerbaijan
Adani slips to No 30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard in JK
'Will cut foreign aid for...': Nikki Haley warns Pak
'Selection has been inconsistent, irrational'
Moosewala murder mastermind 'detained' in California

2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed

