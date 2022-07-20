News
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed after 4-hour encounter

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 17:57 IST
Two gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said.

IMAGE: A journalist was injured in the encounter between the police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district, July 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

 

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. 

Source: PTI
 
