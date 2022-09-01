News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala murder suspects held in Kenya, Azerbaijan

Moosewala murder suspects held in Kenya, Azerbaijan

Source: PTI
September 01, 2022 21:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kenya and Azerbaijan have detained one suspect each in connection with the sensational killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and India is in touch with authorities concerned in the two countries on the case.

Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

 

"One suspect each in Azerbaijan and Kenya have been detained by local authorities there and we are in contact with the concerned authorities in both the countries on further steps," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He was replying to a question on the detention at his weekly media briefing.

Moosewala was killed days after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

The singer had contested the assembly elections on a Congress ticket last year and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

Moosewala's murder is being probed by the Punjab police with the Delhi Police extending its support to the investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sidhu Moosewala shooter, aide arrested with guns
Sidhu Moosewala shooter, aide arrested with guns
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Sachin, Sehwag to be back in action soon
Sachin, Sehwag to be back in action soon
BJP to celebrate Modi's birthday as service fortnight
BJP to celebrate Modi's birthday as service fortnight
SC seeks 8 states' reports on attacks on Christians
SC seeks 8 states' reports on attacks on Christians
Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca
Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala's parents threaten to launch stir

Moosewala's parents threaten to launch stir

2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed

2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances